Plans for Blackfoot Swimming Pool

City of Blackfoot electors will vote in a special bond election for a Pool Bond on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Voters are asked to vote in favor of or against the issuance of general obligation bonds "for the purpose of financing the necessary renovations to extend the useable life of the Blackfoot swimming pool and to provide certain upgrades and amenities, together with related improvements and costs."

"In this election, voters are asked to give authority to the city to take on debt," Blackfoot City Treasurer Holly Powell said. "If approved, the bonds would not exceed $5 million."

If passed, the city would to go to the Idaho Bond Bank to sell the bonds. It is anticipated bonds would be sold in March 2018. After the bonds are sold, the bid would go out for the design of the facility.

The dome and the walls of the swimming pool will remain; the inside will be completely gutted.

