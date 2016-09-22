Plans for septic system presented to Snake River trustees

The drain system that services the Snake River Junior High School is failing. Last July, the need for a new septic system became evident when effluent was seen coming up from the drain field that is between the junior and senior high schools.

Personnel with Rocky Mountain Engineering & Surveying (RMES) in Pocatello presented a plan for a septic drain field to the Snake River trustees at the monthly meeting on Wednesday.

Mitchell Greer, owner of RMES, said, "The system you have now is very expensive to operate because it is undersized. It needs to be replaced."

Currently, the school district pumps the drain field between the schools three or four times each week. The effluent is then hauled into Blackfoot to be disposed of in its waste water disposal system.