Plea withdrawn in crash that killed Blackfoot child

A truck driver involved in a fatal crash withdrew his plea agreement on Thursday.

Seven year-old Madelyn Holbrook, of Blackfoot, was killed on Nov. 24, 2015 when Terry E. Laeger, 61, of Pocatello lost control of his 2000 Freightliner semi-truck on I-15 after blowing a tire.

Laeger was scheduled to be sentenced for the amended misdemeanor charges of inattentive driving and failure to conduct a safety inspection, but because of a misunderstanding of the terms of his plea agreement, Laeger withdrew his plea. A pre-trial hearing is set at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, before Seventh Judicial District Magistrate Judge Ryan Boyer. A jury trial date will be set at this hearing.

"Because of the misunderstanding, the sentencing could not go forward," defense attorney Justin Oleson said. "The state had one impression about the plea agreement; the defense had another."

