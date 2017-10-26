Plenty of company at BMH open house

Free flu shots were available at the sixth annual Bingham Memorial Hospital Physician open house. Twelve-year-old Brianna Freeburne gets her flu on Thursday evening. Valerie DiCriscio, who is a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) student at ISU, administered the shot. Devin Bodkin performed his own music and other 'covers' (music from others) at the open house at Bingham Memorial Hospital on Thursday evening. This is the sixth year this event has taken place. At times, people waiting for food stood in a line that stretched, at times, from the Physicians' Medical Plaza to the Bingham Memorial Hospital on the skywalk, during the hospital's open house on Thursday evening. Asked how enough food is prepared for this event, Brandy Brangham with Nutrition Services, said, 'We are just naturally talented. We prepared enough food to feed 600 people.' This is the sixth year this open house has taken place.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Thursday, October 26, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

People enjoyed meeting the new physicians at the open house at Bingham Memorial Hospital on Thursday evening. Free flue shots were offered. Students from the Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at ISU administered the shots. There were lots of help so getting in for the flu shot was a quick process.
People waited longer for the food. At points, the line of people stretched the length of the skywalk from the Physicians' Medical Plaza to BMH.
Asked how the volume is prepared for so many, Brandy Brangham with Nutrition Services, said, "We started planning about a week ago and started preparing the food two days ago. We planned to serve 600 people."

