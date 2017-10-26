Plenty of company at BMH open house

People enjoyed meeting the new physicians at the open house at Bingham Memorial Hospital on Thursday evening. Free flue shots were offered. Students from the Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at ISU administered the shots. There were lots of help so getting in for the flu shot was a quick process.

People waited longer for the food. At points, the line of people stretched the length of the skywalk from the Physicians' Medical Plaza to BMH.

Asked how the volume is prepared for so many, Brandy Brangham with Nutrition Services, said, "We started planning about a week ago and started preparing the food two days ago. We planned to serve 600 people."