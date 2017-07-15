Pocatello blaze caused by fireworks

Authorities say a man setting off aerial fireworks in eastern Idaho while a neighbor screamed at him to stop ignited a brushfire that destroyed one home and damaged another.

Pocatello Fire Department Captain Nick Christensen said that firefighters responded to the blaze at about 10 p.m. Thursday and had it extinguished at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

“I heard some fireworks popping off and the next thing I knew, there was a fire coming from the backyard of that home,” said a neighbor watching the blaze from Center Drive above the flames.

Read the entire article in the July 15 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News