Pocatello man charged with injury to an officer

Randy Brent Tracy, 48, was arrested Nov. 4 by Blackfoot Police Department officers after a caller reported a suspicious vehicle near a gas station. Police ran the license plate and learned there were three warrants for Tracy’s arrest in Bingham, Power and Bannock counties.

Tracy refused to turn his vehicle off when asked by police. Officer Andrew Adrignola then reached into the car through the window and grabbed Tracy, according to Adrignola’s affidavit, and ordered him again to turn the car off. Adrignola then saw Tracy reach for his right side.

