Poke'mon Party at Shelley LIbrary a big hit

The Poke'mon Party at the North Bingham County District Library on Saturday was a huge success. An estimated 600 people attended.

"Four hundred children, their parents and older siblings, participated in a scavenger hunt where they looked for hidden Poke'mon in the different sections of the library," Jacqueline Wittwer, library volunteer, said. "The teen room was busy with card trading and games."

"The library was filled to the brim with people passing Poke'mon Go which are online Poke'mon games," she said.

Kids made Poke'mon crafts. Marc Wittwer donated a free Poke'mon to each participant for the event.

Johnny Behm of Shelley said, "This was the finest party ever."

Many parents were excited the staff was willing to host a Poke'mon party because their children are obsessed with it right now.

Wittwer said, "On the down side, we did have some kids trading fake Poke'mon cards and one had some valuable cards stolen."

"The large number of people attending this event was unexpected," she said. "We knew Poke'mon was popular but we didn't know it was this popular."