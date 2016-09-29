Police Log

Items of note from Sept. 7-12.

Bingham County Sheriff

THEFT: Sept. 7, 10:28 a.m.: A caller reported the theft of a motor taken out of a vehicle.

$15: Sept. 7, 8:45 p.m.: A woman said $15 was taken out of her purse that was left in her vehicle.

BATTERY: Sept. 9, 12:36 p.m.: A man reported that his brother punched him a few times and grabbed his arm.

STRANGE VEHICLE: Sept. 9, 11:28 p.m.: A caller said a vehicle has circled the home 5-6 times within 30 minutes.

SHOTS FIRED: Sept. 10, 11:57 p.m.: A man said he heard two shots fired in a parking lot in Shelley.

Blackfoot Police

FLAG AND POLE: Sept. 7, 3:41 p.m.: A woman reported the theft of a flag and pole from her yard.

THEFT: Sept. 9, 5:04 p.m.: A caller at Stoddard Elementary reported the theft of a phone.

DOING DRUGS: Sept. 9, 5:20 p.m.: A caller at the Super 8 reported a smell of marijuana coming from one of the rooms. An arrest was made.

PUNCHING MAN: Sept. 9, 11:24 p.m.: A caller reported that a man is punching car windows.

INDECENT EXPOSURE: Sept. 10, 9:17 p.m.: A woman said a man told her that he parked in her back yard and when she went with him to the yard, he exposed himself to her niece.

ELECTRICITY: Sept. 11, 3:15 a.m.: A caller said a caregiver at their facility has been covering them with electricity.

AIRSPRAY: Sept. 11, 3:23 p.m.: A caller at Ace Hardware reported that a female stole airspray.

Aberdeen Police

P.U.: Sept. 7, 6:40 p.m.: A caller reported a foul smell.

Shelley Police

OVERPASS: Sept. 11, 4:03 a.m.: A caller said they have received reports of someone throwing items off the I-15 overpass and two vehicles have been damaged.