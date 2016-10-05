Police Log

Items of note from Sept. 11-14.

Bingham County Sheriff

FREEWAY HAZARD: Sept. 11, 8:14 p..m.: A caller said two people in dark clothing are sitting on the side of the interstate ramp and they are hard to see and close to the lane of travel.

FIRE STARTER: Sept. 11, 8:55 p.m.: A caller said there is a vehicle on the interstate and someone is throwing something out of the vehicle and starting fires. They said three small fires have started.

HELP: Sept. 12, 10:09 a.m.: A caller reported seeing a vehicle on the side of the interstate with "Help" written on the back window.

HARASSMENT: Sept. 13, 3:22 p.m.: A woman said she feels like she is being harassed at work and has spoken to her employer and now wants to speak to an officer.

ROOM DAMAGE: Sept. 14, 9:58 a.m.: A caller at Fort Hall Casino reported that a room has been damaged worth at least $1,000.

Blackfoot Police

BURGLARY: Sept. 11, 3:29 p.m.: A caller reported the theft of several tools from their garage.

DOGS POISONED: Sept. 12, 7:40 a.m.: A woman said someone tried to poison her dogs and she found peanut butter and black stuff in the dog tray.

THEFT: Sept. 12, 6:16 p.m.: A caller reported the theft of a Samsung Galaxy S5 that was taken by a juvenile. An arrest was made.

BIKE THEFT: Sept. 13, 4:49 p.m.: A caller reported that someone stole their bike out of the garage during the weekend.

DEAD BIRDS: Sept. 13, 6:01 p.m.: A woman said there are dead birds all over near the Modern Printing building and she thinks that someone is shooting the birds.

BOOM: Sept. 13, 9:35 p.m.: A caller reported hearing a loud boom near the hospital. They said it was louder than a shotgun blast.