Police Log

Items of note from Nov. 9-17.

Bingham County Sheriff

ONE MAN'S TRASH: Nov. 9, 7:09 p.m.: A woman reported that her garbage can has been taken.

CARETAKER TAKES: Nov. 10, 12 p.m.: A man reported that his caretaker took a $725 check, food stamps and laundry stipends along with several other items from his residence.

BATTERY: Nov. 11, 11:52 a.m.: A caller reported that someone broke their car door, the door handle, stole a phone and then battered her. An arrest was made.

SHOTS FIRED: Nov. 11, 9:13 p.m.: A caller reported hearing three shots fired near Cottonwood Lane in Blackfoot.

ATTEMPTED BREAK-IN: Nov. 14, 2:08 p.m.: A woman reported an attempted break-in at her residence and said the door was damaged.

BIKES FOUND: Nov. 15, 9:49 a.m.: A woman in Firth reported finding two mountain bikes on a trail.

STICK BEATS PHONE: Nov. 15, 7:09 p..m.: A man said another man became upset and "threw a hot dog stick which ended up shattering his phone."

WOMAN HIDING: Nov. 16, 8:17 p.m.: A caller at Glanbia Foods said a woman appears to be hiding. An arrest was made.

Blackfoot Police

THEFT: Nov. 9, 10:02 a.m.: A caller reported two males running to a vehicle and each of them carrying a large tool kit. Arrests were made.

VEHICLE DAMAGE: Nov. 10, 11:29 a.m.: A caller reported that someone has damaged their rental vehicle with a screwdriver.

$400: Nov. 10, 2:26 p.m.: A woman said she believes $400 was taken from her purse when she was at Walmart.

CALF CAUGHT: Nov. 13, 8:11 a.m.: A caller reported that a calf is in the road and appears to be tangled up in something.

DRUG DEAL: Nov. 13, 5:27 p.m.: A woman said she just saw a drug deal in front of her house and believes it was meth.

ANONYMOUS LETTER: Nov. 14, 10 a.m.: A caller at the Bingham Academy reported finding an anonymous letter that says a student has marijuana on campus.

THEFT: Nov. 15, 1:48 p.m.: A caller reported that someone has stolen $1,500 from the business.

PIG PROBLEM: Nov. 15, 1:34 p.m.: A caller reported that a pig is running through traffic on the bridge, causing a hazard.

BIKE THEFT: Nov. 16, 2:18 a.m.: A caller reported his bike stolen from his work.

UNWANTED SUBJECTS: Nov. 16, 6:36 p.m.: A man reported a male and female in his garage and said he chased them out,

Aberdeen Police

CAR ON FIRE: Nov. 11, 7:08 p.m.: A caller reported his car is on fire.

EMPLOYEE THEFT: Nov. 16, 8:58 a.m.: A caller at Maverik reported that an employee has been taking money and items from the store and giving them to the public for free.

Shelley Police

THEFT: Nov. 10, 3:18 p.m.: A caller reported the theft of a firearm.

MISSING PLATES: Nov. 11, 8:27 a.m.: A man reported that his license plates are missing from his vehicle.