Police Log

Items of note from Nov. 17-21.

Bingham County Sheriff

BAD PHOTOS: Nov. 18, 11:27 a.m.: A caller reported finding inappropriate photos of a child and said the people involved are now in another state.

SHOTS FIRED: Nov. 18, 3:25 p.m.: A woman reported men shooting at her house and when she confronted them they started yelling at her.

BATTERY: Nov. 19, 5:10 a.m.: A woman said her husband is hitting things with a sledgehammer. An arrest was made.

YOUNG SMOKERS: Nov. 20, 7:37 p.m.: A caller at the Blackfoot Swimming Pool reported that several juveniles outside may be smoking something.

Blackfoot Police

DOG PETTING: Nov. 17, 1:50 p.m.: A woman reported that she could see someone petting her dog and said two juveniles are smoking weed in her backyard.

(PIGGY) BANK ROBBERY: Nov. 17, 3:09 p..m.: A woman reported that her grandson stole her piggy bank and said she would like to press charges.

THEFT: Nov. 18, 12:51 p.m.: A woman reported the theft of her wallet at Independence High School.

PARTY ANIMALS: Nov. 18, 11:05 p.m.: A caller said there is a very loud party and this is a problem every weekend.

PUMPKINS TAKEN: Nov. 19, 9:20 p.m.: A woman reported that someone stole pumpkins off her porch.

UNDER ATTACK: Nov. 20, 10:53 p.m.: A woman said she believes people are entering her residence and then transmitting into bugs and attacking her.

Aberdeen Police

SEX OFFENSE: Nov. 18, 8:55 a.m.: A caller said they have received a report of suspicious circumstances involving a nine year-old girl.