Police Log

Items of note from July 7-12.

Bingham County Sheriff

FIERY METEORITE: July 8, 3:54 a.m.: A man said he thinks there is a fiery meteorite in the sky east of Blackfoot.

THEFT: July 8, 7:07 p.m.: A caller in Firth reported that someone has taken the radio and tires from their vehicle.

STEALING GAS: July 8, 10:02 p.m.: A caller reported that a vehicle has had gas siphoned out of it and said this has happened several times in the area of Rich Lane.

WATER HAZARD: July 9, 8:53 p.m.: A caller reported finding a broken water line that is spraying into the air and hitting a power line on W. Highway 26.

WOMAN TOPLESS: July 10, 10:33 a.m.: A caller reported a topless woman laying in the parking lot at Sage Hill.

WOMAN DANCING: July 10, 7:22 a.m.: A caller requested a welfare check for a woman who had all the doors to her vehicle open, music blaring and was outside dancing at the south exchange on I-15 at mile marker 89.

SEMI HITS OVERPASS: July 10, 2:22 p.m.: A caller reported that a semi has hit an overpass on I-15 and there is a lot of wreckage in the road.

TREES ON FIRE: July 11, 1:36 a.m.: A caller reported a fire in the Moreland gravel pits and said trees are on fire.

GARBAGE FIGHT: July 11, 11:48 a.m.: A man in Firth said his neighbor keeps throwing garbage like old dolls and toys over the fence into his yard.

VEHICLE VS MOWER: July 11, 8:20 p.m.: A man said a woman ran into his lawn mower that was parked on his property. An arrest was made for a DUI.

Blackfoot Police

ANIMAL ABUSE: July 7, 5:22 p.m.: A caller reported that a dog is tied up outside with no food or water and the owner is hitting the animal.

VAN FULL OF ANIMALS: July 7, 5:27 p.m.: A caller reported that there is a van full of 10-20 cats and dogs on S. Broadway St.

BOOMING AND SHAKING: July 8, 6:10 p.m.: A woman said her neighbors are playing loud music every night and she is tired of her walls booming and shaking.

MAN URINATING: July 8, 7:55 p.m.: A caller said there is a man at Airport Park that is urinating on the basketball court. An arrest was made for a DUI.

STOLEN BIKES: July 9, 11:20 a.m.: A man reported the theft of two bikes.

HOT DOG: July 9, 6:53 p.m.: A caller reported seeing a dog locked in a car in the Walmart parking lot.

ACTING WEIRD: July 11, 3:11 a.m.: A caller on Shilling Street reported that a male is in their yard and acting weird.

THEFT: July 11, 12:36 p.m.: A caller at Walmart reported that a customer took the motorized cart and is now by McDonald's.

STABBING: July 11, 5:15 p.m.: A woman said someone stabbed her coffee table and she found two nails.

THEFT: July 12, 10:38 a.m.: A caller at the Bingham County Historical Museum reported the theft of several landscaping items.

Aberdeen Police

BURGLARY: July 9, 4:16 a.m.: A woman said someone just came into her house and tried to take the TV.

Shelley Police

SCOOTER VS VEHICLE: July 7, 6:42 p.m.: A woman said her vehicle was damaged by a juvenile who threw his scoot at it.

BURGLARY: July 9, 11:02 a.m.: A man said someone has ransacked his truck and a lap top and other items are missing.

VEHICLE BREAK-INS: July 9, 12:13 p.m.: A man said two vehicles have been broken into and $400 worth of gift cards and other items are missing.

VEHICLE BREAK-IN: July 11, 11:35 a.m.: A woman reported that her vehicle was broken into after being left unlocked.