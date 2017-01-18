Police looking for crash witnesses

ISP press release

On Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at approximately 9:40 a.m. the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle injury crash northbound on I15 at 116.6, near Idaho Falls. Emily Chatterton, 24 of Pocatello, was driving a 2006 Volvo passenger car northbound on I15.

A black vehicle in front of her suddenly braked and made an illegal u-turn in the emergency crossover. Chatterton maneuvered to avoid a collision, lost control of her vehicle, and rolled onto the right shoulder. Chatterton was transported to East Idaho Regional Medical Center by ground ambulance and was wearing a seatbelt.

Idaho State Police is requesting that if anyone saw this incident, please contact dispatch by calling 208-525-7277 so they can assist in identifying the driver of the other vehicle.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

The Idaho State Police remind motorists that the median crossovers on highways are for use by Authorized and Emergency Vehicles Only. This includes making U-Turns.