Police looking for missing teen

Sheriff's Office press release

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 16 year-old Nevaeh Slusher, who was reported as a runaway on Jan. 16. Nevaeh was possibly seen at the Pinecrest Inn on N. Holmes in Idaho Falls as recently as last Saturday (Jan. 21) and may also be traveling with various associates between Idaho Falls and the Pocatello area.

Nevaeh is described as 4 ft. 9 inches tall, 120 lbs, with Brown hair and Hazel/Green eyes, but may have changed her hair color. Nevaeh has a piercing on her nose and lip as well.

If anyone comes in contact or has information on the whereabouts of Nevaeh we ask that you contact your local Law Enforcement immediately or Bonneville County Detectives through dispatch at 208-529-1200 or anonymously to crime stoppers at 208-522-1983, or online at www.ifcrime.org.