Polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. across Bingham County for mayors, city council members and bond elections.

To vote, bring photo identification. Same day registration also is available at each polling place. To vote, they elector must bring physical identification and a proof of his or her physical residence, like an utility bill. If the voter's driver's license has the correct address on it, no other identification is needed.

You are eligible to vote in Idaho if you are at least 18-years-old. You are a U.S. citizen and an Idaho resident who has lived in the election district in which you are voting for, at least, 30 days. These districts include your taxing district, city elections and county elections.

In Blackfoot, to be elected mayor, one mayoral candidate must win 50 percent plus one (vote) of the ballots cast. If no one candidate wins 50 percent plus one, there will be a run-off election. The run-off election will take place in December.

It requires a super majority (two-thirds approval) to pass the bond for the swimming pool in Blackfoot.

In the Snake River School District, the Snake River School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy requires a super majority (two-thirds approval) to pass.

In Firth, to pass the special revenue bond election for the sewer system requires a simple majority.

Every voter will have the opportunity to cast a ballot whether to join the Community College District for The College of Eastern Idaho. This requires a simple majority to pass.