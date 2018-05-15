Polls open until 8 p.m. tonight

On Tuesday, voter participation has been steady in each precinct in Bingham County. Polls are open until 8 p.m. this evening.

"We needed to take more ballots out to Rockford 18 and Moreland 11 earlier this afternoon," Bingham County Clerk Pam Eckhardt said.

Poll watchers were at most precinct in the county on Tuesday.

"Being a poll watcher is interesting," poll watcher Maxine Pope said. "As a poll watcher, you can come and go. It's not like this is Chicago or anything. I think it's important that people take advantage of the opportunity we have to change."

For a number of years, Pope was the chief judge at Ridge Crest Elementary.

To be a poll watcher, a person' name was submitted to the Bingham County Election office by Thursday, May 3. The poll watcher needed to be seated at the polling place so he or she could observe what was going on, however, the poll watcher cannot interfere with the voting process. They can only watch.

Election totals will be known after 9 p.m. on Tuesday after polls close in Northern Idaho.