Pool bond sinks in Blackfoot

Voter turnout was low for the May 16 election.

The bond for the Blackfoot swimming pool failed by 1.82 percent. The final voting totals were 572 or 64.78 percent in favor of the bong for the swimming pool and 311 or 35.22 percent against. The bond needed 66.6 percent to pass.

Commenting on Facebook, Blackfoot City Councilman Chris Jensen stated, "I have been fighting the fight to get the pool repaired for 12 years now, I am not about to give up now. There will be an election in November, we will try again."

On Facebook, Birdie Christensen stated: "Blackfoot has so many fun things to do! We used to have a movie theater. The bowling alley just went outta business. Now there goes the last decent thing this town had. Bring your kids everyone. All we have left is Jensen Grove. Yay, to swimmer's itch. Did I mention we have a museum dedicated to just potatoes?"

"This makes me sad for the future of our town," stated Britani Barrus on Facebook.

Another Facebook post by Linda Fabiny stated, "I agree with some of the letters to the Editor this week about the pool being beyond its life expectancy. There has been so many patch jobs. I'd be glad to vote yes on a new pool but also for all of Bingham County to pay the extra tax, not just Blackfoot."

