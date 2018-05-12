Pool friends survey

The Friends of the Blackfoot Pool have published a survey on the pool's use and expectations. The survey has appeared both online and in the "voting Matters" election guide which the Morning News mailed to all 13,500 households in Bingham County.

"People started responding to the survey a week ago when it first appeared online," said Aaron Mackley, the chair of the Friends of the Pool. "We have collected over 1,000 completed surveys already.

"Six hundred surveys have been filled out online and the rest have been dropped off or mailed to the pool itself," Mackley added. "Now we need to start compiling the survey responses."

The paper version of the survey should be dropped off or mailed to the pool at 960 S. Fisher Street, Blackfoot. The online version can be reached by going to blackfootpool.wixsite.com/bfswimmingpool and then clicking on the red envelope on the right side of the web page.

Read the entire story in the print edition of the Morning News.