Potato dinner raises funds for family with conjoined twins

Saturday, a fundraiser dinner was held for Nick and Chelsea Torres and their expected conjoined twins.

The community came out to Mountain View Middle School to support the Torres' and to help them raise the funds needed to travel to Houston where doctors will run a variety of tests to determine whether the twins can be separated.

Community members like Julie Wallace and her daughter enjoyed a bake potato and all the trimmings thanks to Rupes owner Kevin Rupe.

