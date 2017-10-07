Potato Museum gets a-peeling gift

The Idaho Potato Museum received a unique donation on Friday and now they've got some work to do.

"This piece has some historical value," said Tish Dahmen, Executive Director of the Idaho Potato Museum. "But we aren't sure what the history of it is yet."

Elizabeth Evans of Idaho Falls obtained the wooden, potato-themed carving while helping a friend who was moving and decided the museum would be the best place for it.

