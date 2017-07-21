Pratt contnues to show improvement

SALT LAKE CITY - Blackfoot's star track athlete, winner of six track and cross country championships, continues to make a remarkable recovery from injuries received last month in an ATV accident.

Pratt, who fell some 300 feet over a cliff in Southern Utah, suffered a broken arm, ruptured carotid artery, blood clot on her brain, a concussion and a cracked vertebrae in the fall and has been recovering at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake.

"Michelle continues to make a strong recovery in the hospital," Alisa Wright Pratt (Michelle's Mom) said. "She is tired of the hospital, but will remain here in the therapy room she has been assigned for a while longer."

