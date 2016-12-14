Premier Technology donates to Patriot Field

Doug Sayer, Chief Business Officer of Premier Technology, presented Bingham County Commissioners a check that will be used to help pay for the statue that will be placed at Patriot Field in Blackfoot on Tuesday.

Patriot Field is just south of the Bingham County Courthouse. It is designed to honor veterans from Bingham County. The bronze statue, designed by Ben Hammond, who was raised in the Snake River area, will be placed in the center of the veterans' memorial. This one-of-a-kind statue will stand about seven-feet-tall; it will feature a soldier in a Class A uniform presenting a flag to a 12-year-old boy and his 8-year-old sister.

Sayer said, "I hope (this contribution) inspires others to give. This is a great project for this community. You can build a business because of the sacrifices that people have made; we need to respect them, especially those who give the ultimate sacrifice.

He continued, "It's a small thing for us to recognize this. This is a rare opportunity for business top get involved and support our veterans."

The complete article is in the Wednesday, Dec. 14, edition of the Morning News.