Premier Technology, Inc. accepts VanderSloot’s challenge

Premier Technology, Inc. is proud to announce their intention to accept the challenge given by Melaleuca’s founder and CEO, Frank VanderSloot, to fellow Eastern Idaho companies to reinvest their tax savings into the people who helped build these companies.

“We at Premier Technology gladly and eagerly accept Melaleuca’s and Mr. VanderSloot’s challenge. It’s difficult for small businesses to grow under the current tax environment. The federal tax bill that reduces the corporate tax will allow our company to increase our investment in our people, infrastructure, equipment and training, which in turn will allow the company to grow and create jobs in our community. I applaud Frank and the other industry leaders that are giving bonuses and making the investment in their people. Thank you all for joining together in building our great community,” said Premier’s founder and Chief Business Officer, Douglas Sayer.

Premier’s strategy is designed to not only address base salaries for our existing employees, but also to create more opportunities through our education and training investments, giving employees the potential to increase their knowledge and continue earning higher salaries in the future. Over the next year, Premier will also invest in our buildings and equipment in order to grow the company and create new jobs specifically targeting those individuals who are currently under employed or those who might be graduating soon and looking for a career right here in Idaho. Perhaps most important to note, is that Premier’s investment plan is not a one-time only event. The company will continue to invest on an ongoing annual basis. The new tax strategy will have an immediate effect on our economy and the benefits will flow down to everyone employed at businesses across the country, not just here in Idaho.