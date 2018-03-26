Preparation stressed at Shelley Fair

The how-to’s of thermal cooking were available at the Preparedness Fair in Shelley last Saturday.Craig Fairclough holds a shovel that could be purchased at Prepper Marketplace booth at the Preparedness Fair in Shelley last Saturday. Items for a 72-hour survival kit to self-defense to pure water technologies were available. Owen Mortensen demonstrates how to protect yourself at the Preparedness Fair in Shelley last Saturday. Kresta Stoddard of Grace, Idaho, holds a plunger that is used to clean clothes in Haiti at the Preparedness Fair in Shelley last Saturday. Working at the Operation Shield booth at the fair was part of her senior project is to bring awareness to and help prevent of child sex trafficking in Idaho.
A little bit of everything was available at the Preparedness Fair in Shelley on Saturday.
“It turned out to be even better than we thought it would be,” Shelley City Councilman Adam French said. “The vendors have been good; the classes have been excellent.”
He added, “An all-volunteer committee puts in lots of time. It’s good when it comes together. It’s something the community needs.”
Whatever is your interest, you could probably find it at the Preparation Fair.
