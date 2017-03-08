Preparation for winter repair

County officials—Randy Ghezzi, Public Works Director; Dusty Whited, County Road and Bridge Supervisor; and County Clerk Pam Eckhardt—discussed the cost of winter upkeep in Bingham County with the county commissioners on Wednesday.

Since the county's disaster declaration on Feb. 10, the county has spent $291,506.

Eckhardt said, "The Idaho Association of Counties has $52 million to be dispersed to the counties. We need to submit the percentage of snow removal and equipment costs to them. They would also like the amount of time calculated as well as what was budgeted for snow removal and what was spent."

Ghezzi said, "We have a 30-page report, tracking the daily running and total work done on every road we've worked on. We may be fixing roads until July."

