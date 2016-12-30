Preparing animals for cold

With temperatures forecast to be cold, cold, cold, here are some tips for protecting your animals.

Veterinarian Drs. Erin Murphy from the Blackfoot Animal Clinic and Chelsey Slosar from the Animal Health Clinic made some practical suggestions.

Dr. Murphy said, "For small animals, like dogs and cats, keep them inside, if possible."

Dr. Slosar added, "For outside dogs and cats, provide a shelter for them that has straw bedding. A heat lamp can be added, if people are careful. Bring them inside; out of the wind and elements."

Both veterinarians suggested putting sweaters and booties on small dogs when they are outside.

Dr. Slosar said, "For horses and cattle, keep their water broken (so it is accessible to them). Provide a shelter from the wind that has straw to give them a place to bed down.

"Know where your animals are," she said. Keep a close eye on them. Provide a place out of the elements. Larger animals have increased caloric requirements."

Dr. Murphy added, "Outdoor animals, like horses, goats or cows, have different tolerances for the cold. If they are young or old, sick or thin, they will need extra feed in the winter to keep up their calorie intake. (The calorie intake helps to keep them warm.) Make sure their water does not freeze; heated water buckets can help."

"Animals can get frostbite or hypothermia, so people need to pay attention," she said.

The start of calving season begins in January. Baby goats are also born now.

"Keep them off the cold ground, use bedding, like straw, and provide a wind break," Murphy said. "Make sure they are nursing so they get the calories they need."