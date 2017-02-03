Preparing graduates for life after high school

Students at Blackfoot High School (BHS) were presented with a variety of career choices Friday at the Bingham County College and Career day held at BHS. Agencies such as Idaho Fish and Game, and the Forest Service, as well as representatives for Idaho National Laboratory.

"I learned that they offer cool opportunities in like homeland security and chemistry," said Kaitlyn Miller, 15. "I want to get into forensics science or chemistry, that really appeals to me."