Preparing swine for 4-H county fair

About 30 4-H members from Bingham and Bonneville Counties attended Swine Camp in the Hog Barn on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.

Bingham County Extension Educator Meranda Small said, "Just like you, swine need a balanced diet to grow properly. You need to read the feed tag."

The four stages of growth are starter, maintenance, grower and reproductive. When the feed is changed, allow for the transition of feed and the amount of feed.

