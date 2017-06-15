Prescription drug take-back event at Patriot Park

Southeastern Idaho Public Health, in conjunction with Blackfoot Police Department, are working to combat the rapidly-growing prescription drug abuse problem arising in local communities, with the Take Back Prescription Drug Day from 2-6 p.m. Friday, June 23.

"Some people aren't aware that the take back boxes are an available resource for disposing of old prescriptions," said Tammie Scott. "We are trying to bring awareness."

