Prescription take back program successful

Detectives with the Blackfoot Police Department a representative with the Southeast Idaho Public Health were on hand to “take-back” old or unused prescriptions on Saturday at Patriot Field.

Tracy Purser and her father brought old prescriptions that her mother used to Patriot Field to get rid the prescriptions at this “take-back” location.

“My mother died last week,” she said. “We didn’t know what to do with her old prescriptions until we read about this “take-back” program. We didn’t want to put them in the water system or garbage. It’s safer for everyone to take care of them this way.”

