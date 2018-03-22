Preston hands Blackfoot first loss

The Blackfoot Broncos took to the road to open conference play and a date with the Preston Indians. The game, originally scheduled for Blackfoot, was switched at the last moment and will result with a double header in Blackfoot on Thursday.

The game, on the Indians home turf turned the Indians way in the second and third innings, when Preston was able to score five runs and pretty much seal the deal against the Broncos as the Indians would take the game by a final of 7-2.

