Primary Election Day is Tuesday

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 15, in all polling places in Bingham County. In this Primary Election, voters will determine who will be running for state and county races in the General Election in November.

In Bingham County, Committeemen and women in the Republican Party will be selected.

In the non-partisan races, voters can vote to retain judges.

Bring photo identification to vote. Voters can also register to vote in same-day registration on Tuesday at their polling places.