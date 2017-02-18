Project focuses on brain

Brain choices can help or hinder, such as, a person may have the goal of losing weight or he/she can decide, "I want to be healthy."

Dallin Felsted, a junior at Firth High School, based his STAR (Students Taking Action for Recognition) event project on the Reticular Activating System (RAS). STAR events are the competitive side of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).

From the website meaningfulhq.com, RAS is defined as "the power of getting what you want.

"Back in May 1957, Scientific American published an article describing the discovery of the 'reticular formation' at the base of the brain ... this is basically the gateway to your conscious awareness. In other words: it acts as a "switch" of sorts, to turn on your perceptions of ideas and data, the things that keeps you asleep even when music is playing but wakes you up if a special little baby cries in another room."

Felsted's project is titled, "Going for the Gold."