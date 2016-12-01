Property taxes due Dec. 20

The first half of the 2016 Bingham County property tax is due on Dec. 20, Bingham County Tax Collector Tanna Beal said. Property tax notifications were mailed on Thursday, Nov. 10.

"If you are coming into the office to pay, bring your tax bills with you," Beal said. "If you are mailing your payment, include the appropriate payment stub to facilitate proper credit."

To avoid long lines or unexpected circumstances that might prevent you from making payment on the due date, early payment is encouraged.

Office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Extended hours are offered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, and Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Payments may be mailed to 501 N Maple, #210, Blackfoot ID 83221. A white drop box is near the east parking lot entrance of the courthouse.

Be aware that if you wait until late in the day to mail your payment on Dec. 20, it might not be postmarked until the next day. Only payments that are in the office or postmarked by Tuesday, Dec. 20, will be considered on time.

Under Idaho Code, late payments are charged a 2 percent late charge and interest accumulates at the rate of 1 percent per month, starting Sunday, Jan. 1, Any personal property or mobile home taxes that do not have the first half paid by Tuesday, Dec. 20, must be paid in full.

Credit card payments may be made in person in the Treasurer’s office, or on the treasurer’s section of the county website HYPERLINK "http://www.co.bingham.id.us" www.co.bingham.id.us. (A convenience fee will apply.)

If more information is needed, contact the Treasurer’s office at (208) 782-3090; (208) 782-3091; or (208) 782-3092.