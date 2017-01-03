Public defenders' contract approved

The Bingham County Commissioners and public defenders agreed to a contract on Tuesday.

The contract offered the public defenders and approved by them is a base pay (flat rate) contract with incentives. The base pay rate is based on the case load handled for the public defenders during fiscal year 2015-16. (In fiscal year 2015-16, public defenders handled 100 cases each.)

In the contract signed on Tuesday, when the public defenders have over a 5 percent increase in their case load over, on case number 106, they will be compensated by the county at an hourly rate of $70. The contract begins on Feb. 1, 2017, and extends through Sept. 30, 2018. This 18-month contract is based on the case load that occurred during fiscal year 2015-16. The public defenders also will be compensated at an hourly rate if a case requires more than 60 hours.

The public defenders' contract will be reviewed in fiscal year 2018-19.

