Public defenders contract being reviewed

Bingham County Commissioners will take up the public defenders' contract at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The commissioners and the public defenders have been discussing their salary for about three years.

As Bingham County Commissioner Mark Bair explained, "For the commissioners, our legal counsel is the prosecutor's office, so when we wanted to get information about a contract with public defenders, we turned to the prosecutor's office. We wanted to be able to budget the services of public defenders."

Bingham County Commission Chair Ladd Carter said, "There are so many variables that are unknown, like the number of cases as well as the kind of cases."

Three suggestions—an hourly wage, a public defenders office and flat rate with incentives with cases that take up over 60 hours—are on the table.

For the full story, read it in the Friday, Dec. 30, edition of the Morning News.