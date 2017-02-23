Public meeting on Fish and Game big game proposals

A public meeting on the proposed Fish and Game proposals for the 2017 hunting season took place on Wednesday in the Blackfoot City Hall Council Chambers.

New fee proposals, the tracking of big game and the proposed hunting changes were discussed.

Comments about these proposals can be submitted by until midnight on Sunday, Feb. 26, by visiting the website: https://idfg.idaho.gov. The changes for the big games seasons are explained on this same website.

Mark Gamblin, Regional Supervisor of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, said, "Winter 2017 conditions have presented major challenges for Idaho wildlife managers. Despite Fish & Game's efforts to feed and haze big game away from private property, Idaho farmers and ranchers are experiencing crop/forage losses affecting their livelihoods."

To keep Fish and Game on sound financial footing and address priorities, the Fish and Game Commission is proposing a new annual fee to provide additional money to compensate landowners for depredation damages; more resources for preventing big game crop damage and more funding to increase hunting and fishing access.

To read the complete story, read the Thursday, Feb. 23, edition of the Morning News.