Quilt Show continues today at Shelley Library

The 18th annual Quilt Spectacular Open House continues today, Wednesday, March 1, at the North Bingham County District Library, 197 W. Locust St. in Shelley. The quilt show is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

One hundred thirty-seven quilts are displayed around the library.

Quilter Lori Robertson from Rexburg presented the first class on Tuesday. She introduced ways to use fabric scraps to complete blocks.

Classes offered on Wednesday are:

11 a.m. Cathedral Window Denim presented by Jillynn Prudent

1 p.m. Take Me Anywhere Bag presented by Jillynn Prudent

2 p.m. Trunk Show by Susan Nelson

3:30 p.m. Easy Blocks that Look Hard by Connie Tabor

4:30 p.m. Time Saving Tools presented by Kaylene Christensen

