A rain of grants for Aberdeen

Three grants were awarded this week for Aberdeen: two to the city itself and one to Aberdeen Middle School.

The Idaho National Laboratory (INL) awarded $500 to science teacher Sherry Yancey for outdoor teaching materials so that Harriman State Park could be used as an outdoor classroom on a field trip with her students.

. The Ifft Foundation Fund awarded the city $5,000 for heavy-duty metal benches for the downtown area. They gave a second grant of $1,800 for plants and flowers, also for the downtown area.

"This is our third year for plants and flowers in our wooden planters in downtown," said Linda Balls, the city clerk. "We're very excited to receive these grants to beautify our city and we are very grateful to the Ifft Foundation."

