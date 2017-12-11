Ramos awarded IHS Peace Prize

On Friday, the third annual Independence High School (IHS) Peace Prize was won by Sierra Ramos.

"When I arrived here (at this school) a couple years ago, I really hoped I could win it but I didn't really believe it was possible," Ramos said. "It is really awesome."

What do you think qualified you for this award?

"I'm really outgoing," she said. "I try to make people laugh and I'm really positive. I try to lift people's spriest when they were done. Like the peace prize, I bring peace when there's war."

Ramos plans to attend college in Twin Falls next fall.

"The Nobel Peace Prize is presented each year on Dec. 10 so we present the IHS Peace Prize as close to that date as possible," IHS English teacher Eric DuPuis said. "This award is more important this year than ever; we need folks who will stand up for human rights. Every person deserves dignity and the chance to contribute his/her gifts."

He continued, "It's an important part of the school's culture."

