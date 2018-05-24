Rawley Johnson excels as a freshman in rodeo

Young Rawley Johnson is about the most typical 'Rough Stock Rider' there is around Southeastern Idaho as there could possibly be. He is fearless, you have to be to climb aboard a 2,000 pound bull and hang on for dear life, knowing that the bull could trample you into oblivion. He is wiry, after all, Rawley might weigh 150 pounds wringing wet and can't stand more than five and a half feet tall if he wears his boots. He is tough, always bouncing up when he gets bucked off. He may not know better, He has crawled up on Bulls, Saddlebronc Stock and Bareback Stock this spring. He is talented, for a young rider, who has only been on twelve Bareback horses in his life, (one in each of the twelve performances of the District 4 rodeos) and he won the event, even though he is only a freshman.

