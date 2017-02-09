Reading a lot into Valentine's

The Blackfoot Library is once again trying its hand at "matchmaking." Rather than the "love of your life," the library is offering an enticing array of "blind date books and audios."

Patrons can pick up a "Blind Date with a Book" throughout the month of February, the month of romance.

"We are the best matchmaker in town," Library Director Lisa Harral said. "We are busy arranging blind dates for the city of Blackfoot.

"I volunteered a blind date to one of my board members," she said. "His reply was, 'I don't think my wife would like that.' I assured him she would like this blind date."

This is the third year the library has offered this program. To keep up with the demand, librarians started wrapping books last November.

These blind dates can be checked out of the Blackfoot Public Library through the entire month of February.

The library is located at 129 N. Broadway. Library hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, call the library at (208) 785-8628.