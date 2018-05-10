Realtors host candidate forum at Elks

The Greater Blackfoot Association of Realtors hosted the final candidate forum on Thursday, May 10, at the Elks Lodge in Blackfoot.

Topics discussed included property rights and water rights.

"We thank these people who have a desire to serve us," said Blackfoot Realtors President John Fairchild.

Legislative candidate Julianne Young is married to Kevin Young; they live in Groveland with their family.

"I attended ISU and graduated with a B.A. in Education. I have been studying and applying different education principles since that time. About 12 years ago, I began studying the principles of government and how we apply these principles. I have shared my opinions in writing and speaking."

Speaking of HB 579 on sex education, Young said, "Parental rights are important to me and who controls where sex education goes."

Rep. Julie VanOrden said, "Education is very important in our family. I was chair of the Snake River School Board for six of the 10 years I was on the board. I found it to be very rewarding and enjoyed building relationships."

"In the Legislature, I have been on the Education, Ag, Natural Resources and Human Resource and Commerce Committees," she said. "I am on an interim committee that is looking to establish a new public school funding formula that would give more flexibility to students, schools and school districts. Our aim is to give school districts more flexibility to make their own decisions."

To read the complete article, see it in the Friday, May 11, edition of the Morning News.