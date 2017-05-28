Recent election certified

BLACKFOOT — It's official. Bingham County Commissioners approved the canvass of the May election presented by Bingham County Election Director Danette Miller and Bingham County Clerk Pam Eckhardt on Tuesday.

The final results of the May election matched the preliminary figures released the night of the election.

The swimming pool bond in Blackfoot required a super majority or 66.6 percent to pass. The bond failed. Voters who voted to approve the bond totaled 572 or 64.78 percent; voters against the bond totaled 311 or 35.22 percent.

