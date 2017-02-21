Recent snow helps to recharg aquifer

March 5-11 is groundwater awareness week and with the immense snow that fell on Southeastern Idaho this winter is expected to help with the aquifer, a body of saturated rock that water can move through, recharge effort. At this time measurements haven't been taken so it is still unclear how much the snow fall has helped.

"We haven't had this kind of snow in a few years," said Craig Evans, Chair for the Bingham Groundwater District. "It should be good for the aquifer. They (Idaho Department of Water Resources) won't begin testing the wells until the end of March, so we don't know yet how much water is going down into the ground."