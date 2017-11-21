Red Cross seeking East Idaho heroes
Sometimes there are heroes among us and we don’t even know it.
Each year, the American Red Cross of Greater Idaho honors these every day heroes — East Idaho individuals whose extraordinary acts of courage saved a life.
This year’s East Idaho Real Heroes event will be March 8 from 12-1:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 700 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls.
If you know someone who a pulled a drowning child to safety, administered CPR to a stranger or performed another heroic act, nominate them to become an American Red Cross East Idaho Real Hero.
Outstanding individuals will be recognized in 12 categories:
YOUTH HERO: Presented to a youth (17 and younger) who applied lifesaving skills to save the life of another.
ANIMAL RESCUE HERO: Presented to a person who saved an animal’s life or to an animal that saved a person’s life.
FIRE SAFETY HERO: Presented to a professional or volunteer firefighter, or an ordinary citizen involved in a fire-related incident, whose lifesaving action went above and beyond the call of duty.
MILITARY HERO: Presented to a member of the Armed Forces (active or retired) whose lifesaving action went above and beyond the call of duty.
MEDICAL HERO: Presented to a medical professional whose lifesaving actions went above and beyond the call of duty.
LAW ENFORCEMENT: Presented to a member of law enforcement or a 911 dispatcher, whose lifesaving action went above and beyond the call of duty.
WORKPLACE SAFETY HERO: Presented to an ordinary citizen who saved a life at the office, a construction site, or any other workplace environment.
WATER SAFETY HERO: Presented to an ordinary citizen or professional rescuer for saving a person in a water environment.
SEARCH AND RESCUE HERO: Presented to a person or organization whose saved one or more lives as a result of a search and rescue mission.
BLOOD DONOR HERO: Presented to a person who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to donate lifesaving blood to the Red Cross.
SPIRIT OF THE RED CROSS: Presented to a person or organization whose lifesaving action embodies the spirit of the Red Cross.
EVERY DAY CITIZEN HERO: Presented to an ordinary citizen who saved the life of another.
Past winners have included JT Parker, an 8-year-old from Sugar City who saved his father’s life after the car they were working on fell on him; Shelden Bonnell, a UPS driver who at 2 in the morning helped alert a sleeping Swan Valley family that their garage was on fire; and Magen Mickelsen, who provided medical assistance to a hunter who had been shot accidentally.
To nominate someone to receive a Real Hero award, visit www.redcross/org and click on the Nominate a Hero link. If you have questions, call (208) 855-4939.
Proceeds from the annual event help fund live-saving Red Cross programs across Idaho.
Category: