Relay For Life scheduled for June 10

The Bingham County Relay For Life (RFL) event is scheduled to begin at noon Saturday, June 10 at the track and field at Blackfoot High School. The event will kick off with a survivor lap that will take place after the opening ceremony. The survivor lap will be followed by a caregiver lap.

"I want to find a cure for cancer," survivor Lisa Mathie said during the Luminaria Ceremony. "So my kids and grandkids don't have to go through what I went through 33 years ago."

