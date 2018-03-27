Reliance yields results

Firth High School freshman Mia Wanstrom will take a project about resilience to the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) state competition.

"I choose the topic of resilience because I'm a fan of the musical, Hamilton," Mia said. "The musical tells the history of Hamilton's life and he kept coming back." In her Students Taking Responsibility for Recognition (STAR) project, Mia begins with the story of a donkey that had fallen in a well.

"Because the donkey was old, his owner decided to leave the donkey in the well and fill up the well with dirt," she said. "As the dirt landed on the donkey's back, the donkey shook off the dirt and stepped up. The owner was surprised when the donkey got to the top of the well and stepped out of it.

"Life is going to shovel dirt at you," Mia said. "Without resilience, your first failure will be your last."

