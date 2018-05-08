Remember the flu?

At a time when everyone has forgotten winter, it may come as a surprise that there are still three weeks left to flu season. The percentage of outpatient visits due to influenza in Idaho is currently less than a half a percent; however that's not news. What is notable is this flu season has been the second deadliest ever for Idaho.

The flu death toll for 2017-18 is 99 and the season is not yet over. The only deadlier Idaho flu season in recorded history for was the Spanish Flu of 1918-19. Several hundred Idahoans died, though an exact total is not available since not all communities reported their dead.

The notable thing about this flu season is the rather-average rate of outpatient visits compared to the number of deaths.

When asked why the current number of flu fatalities was so high compared to the past, Randi Pedersen remarked that: "most of the people who died of the flu were over 50. The prevalent strain was H3, which is particularly hard on older people. The strain had a lot to do with the deaths." Pedersen compiles the weekly flu statistics for the State of Idaho.

"The one thing that most people don't understand is that weather has nothing to do with the virulence of the flu," she added. "People thought 2016-17 was a bad season because of the bad winter, but the two are unrelated as this season demonstrated so well."

