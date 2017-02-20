Repairs on computers made at Courthouse

After almost a week of its computer's being "held for ransom" and off-line, Bingham County Commission Chair Ladd Carter said, "We should be able to do business on Tuesday morning. We did not cave into the ransom demand. About a year ago, we purchased a cyber attack policy," he said. "We are really lucky we purchased this policy. We will pay a $1,000 deductible."

Computers in the Bingham County Courthouse were attacked by a ransom virus Wednesday, Feb. 15. Since that time, Information Technology personnel from Computer Arts have been working to restored the county's computers. The company, Computer Arts, is based in Boise.

The county purchased this cyber attack policy from I-Crimp Risk Management.

